Kurt Angle says WWE legend's entrance is the "greatest of all-time"

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle feels that The Undertaker's entrance is the greatest of all-time, and has explained how he felt when he witnessed it first-hand.

Angle and Undertaker locked horns numerous times in the early and mid-2000s in WWE, when both legends were at the top of their game.

On the latest The Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE legend Kurt Angle discussed his match with The Undertaker at No Way Out in 2006. The Olympic gold medalist was mesmerized by The Phenom's entrance as he made his way to the ring at the Royal Rumble, which happened a month before the No Way Out show.

"I remember Undertaker coming out at the end of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and his entrance was orgasmic. I literally thought I was going to have an orgasm. The chills were going up and down my spione. It's the greatest entrance of all-time, and when you're in there, you get sucked in," said Angle. (From 3:30 to 3:50)

Later in the show, Angle explained how The Deadman's persona can be overwhelming for opponents.

"I will tell you, from his entrance theme, all the way to when he gets to the ring and getting in the ring, Undertaker has this persona that's so overwhelming. And when you get in the ring with him, you know you have to be on your 'A' game. This guy, not just his performance level, (and) his athleticism, but his character is so gory and intimidating. When you get in the ring with him, you're actually nervous, you're scared," said the Hall of Famer. (From 21:10 to 21:34)

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle This was without a doubt the greatest entrance of all time. It was the end of the Royal Rumble PPV, and I began a program with @undertaker for No Way Out PPV in 2006. I still get chills to this day when I watch it. #itstrue This was without a doubt the greatest entrance of all time. It was the end of the Royal Rumble PPV, and I began a program with @undertaker for No Way Out PPV in 2006. I still get chills to this day when I watch it. #itstrue https://t.co/ZDbIdcbA5g

Angle stated that The Phenom is one of the best performers of all-time and said his work in the ring for a big man is unbelievable.

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker's feud in WWE in 2006

The Undertaker appeared after Angle's world title match against Mark Henry at the Royal Rumble in 2006.

This set up a match between the two icons for the following month's No Way Out show, which was a SmackDown-only pay-per-view.

At the show, Angle defended the World Heavyweight Championship and retained it after a grueling 30-minute match.

