"He taught me through the whole match" - WWE Hall of Famer on how The Rock helped him in an important match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed that The Rock helped him and taught him throughout their match at No Mercy in 2000. Angle said that The Rock, along with several other legends in WWE, taught him a lot about pro wrestling.

Kurt Angle transitioned from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling in 1998, debuting in WWE a year later. He had a legendary pro wrestling career, first in WWE, and then later in TNA.

In a recent interview with Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table, Kurt Angle was asked about the wrestlers that helped him in the early part of his career.

"A lot of them. Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Triple H, Undertaker, Big Show, The Rock - they all (helped him through a match). My world title match with The Rock at No Mercy 2000, he taught me through the whole match. I still didn't know what I was doing, (at least) not extremely well. We had a great match and he taught me through the whole thing. Those guys deserve a lot of credit for my success and they were very unselfish. They could've eaten me alive, cause I was very vulnerable. Forgetting my wrestling style and not wanting to include it into pro wrestling, I was more vulnerable because I wasn't being as offensive. So they took care me."

Kurt Angle then said that these WWE legends, including The Rock, took care of him because they had a lot of respect for him and his achievements in wrestling.

The Rock and Kurt Angle's feud in WWE

The Rock and Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle quickly rose up the ranks in WWE and just a year after debuting, he won his first world title, at No Mercy, in 2000.

The two continued their feud and in 2001, The Rock regained the title at No Way Out. The Rock and Kurt Angle once again went toe-to-toe in the ring at Vengeance in 2002, this time with The Undertaker added to the mix.

Advertisement

That was the last time the two legends faced each other in a WWE ring.

😂 the fun we’d have when we’d wrestle non-televised shows.

Btw👇🏾 is tame compared to other things we did.

Fun fact: approximately 4yrs earlier my opponent here (@RealKurtAngle) would win an Olympic gold medal 🥇 in wrestling in 1996.

With a broken neck. True story. #toughSOB https://t.co/eJA2qIGKRv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2020

Please H/T Sportskeeda and Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table if you use any of the above quotes.