WWE legend lost her job after telling Vince McMahon she planned to kill Stephanie McMahon, ex-valet says

Former WWE valet Terri Runnels recently disclosed details about the backstage drama surrounding Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's relationship.

Triple H began dating Stephanie McMahon in the early 2000s. The 14-time world champion's previous partner, Chyna, accused him of cheating on her with Vince McMahon's daughter. However, Triple H later claimed that his relationship with Chyna "had taken a bad turn" a long time before he got together with Stephanie.

Runnels, an on-screen WWE talent between 1996 and 2004, told Monte & The Pharaoh about Chyna's threat to "kill" her former co-worker:

"We were in a locker room together, just she [Chyna] and I. I said, 'What the f**k?' She goes, 'Yeah, he's been f***ing Stephanie, and I told Vince I was gonna f***ing kill her.' She goes, 'That's why I don't have a job anymore.'" [1:29:44 – 1:30:06]

On May 20, 2001, Chyna defeated Lita at Judgment Day in what turned out to be her final WWE match. The Ninth Wonder of the World left the company on November 30, 2001, after several months off television.

Chyna's mindset before Triple H began dating Stephanie McMahon

According to Terri Runnels, Chyna had aspirations of becoming WWE's top star before her relationship with Triple H ended. The former bodybuilder won the Intercontinental Championship twice and frequently wrestled men.

Runnels said her friend's life got turned upside down once The Game started dating Stephanie McMahon:

"She believed with every ounce of her being that she was gonna be his wife and she was gonna be the top dog in our business, and then in one fell swoop she found out that he was f***ing Stephanie, and her world went from 100 percent, 'Everything's going to be great going forward,' to, 'Holy f***ing s**t, what do I do?'" [1:29:07 – 1:29:42]

Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 46. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the D-Generation X faction.

