WWE legend makes blockbuster return announcement at TNA Slammiversary: "Something that can never happen again"

A WWE legend returned to TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary and made a blockbuster announcement. The TNA event took place on Saturday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.At Slammiversary, Matt and Jeff Hardy became the new TNA World Tag Team Champions after winning the four-way tag team ladder match. They outlasted the former champs Nick and Ryan Nemeth, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Cla$$.After the match, WWE Hall of Famer and Team 3D member Bully Ray, more famously known as Bubba Ray Dudley, made his TNA return. He announced that Team 3D will reunite at Bound for Glory this October to face The Hardy Boyz for the final time.&quot;This is about something special. This is about something that can never ever happen again. October, Bound for Glory. Hardys, Team 3D. One last match,&quot; Bully Ray said.It's a shocking development given D-Von Dudley's retirement from pro wrestling back in 2016 due to various health issues. However, D-Von came out of retirement in 2023 and has wrestled three times, all of which were tag team matches involving Bully Ray.D-Von's last match was a Six-Man Extreme Rules Tables Match, teaming with Bully Ray and Elijah, formerly known as Elias, on April 27, 2024. They defeated Canaan Kristopher, Derek Dillinger, and Wes Barkley at IWC Superstar Showdown V.TNA Slammiversary was full of past and current WWE starsBully Ray wasn't the only WWE-signed performer at TNA Slammiversary. Jacy Jayne won the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Masha Slamovich, while Trick Williams retained the TNA World Title in a Triple Threat match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.AJ Styles also made his triumphant return to TNA Wrestling after 12 long years. Styles came out to put over Leon Slater, who defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship. DarkState suffered their first loss after failing to beat Matt Cardona and The System.Other former WWE stars at the event were Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke), Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce), Jessica McKay (Billie Kay), Eric Young, Real1 (Enzo Amore), Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), JDC (Fandango), Indi Hartwell, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis (Top Dolla) and Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).