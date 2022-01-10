×
WWE legend makes an interesting prediction about Big E's future in the company

Booker T reflected on Big E title reign
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Jan 10, 2022 03:26 PM IST
News

Booker T recently shared his honest thoughts on Big E's WWE title reign as well as his future in the company.

The former New Day member dropped the belt at the Day 1 pay-per-view after he was pinned by Brock Lesnar, who was added to the match at the last minute.

During his latest appearance on “Reality of Wrestling”, Booker T hailed Big E for his run as champion. He feels that the title run made the 35-year-old a better performer and reflected on the changes that it introduced to his on-screen persona.

Booker T also said that he expects Big E to actively compete for another decade. However, he discussed the possibility of Big E eventually moving on from Vince McMahon's company.

Thank you Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham and London! I am so grateful to be in this position. I am so thankful for the growth. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. https://t.co/Ow22yjSa0P
"I thought Big E had a good run and I thought the championship made him better," said Booker T. "It was almost one of those things where I always say that when you win the title, it makes you a better performer, normally, just because you know that you’re the World Heavyweight Champion. You walk a different way. You feel a different way. I don’t know what it is, but that effect definitely got a hold of Big E, and you can see him falling into that role as being the champion. He believed he should have been the champion."
"I thought he did a great job. We didn’t get a chance to see Big E have a whole lot of classic matches as champion or anything like that, but I think that’s where Big E has a chance to come back and capture it again and grow. I think Big E is going to be in this business for at least 5 to perhaps 8-10 more years, maybe, in this business, not the WWE, but in the business. He has a chance to grow over this time and become the performer he wants to be," concluded Booker T. (h/t WrestlingNews)

How did Big E lose the WWE Championship?

Big E won the title on RAW after dethroning Bobby Lashley. He was originally scheduled to defend the gold against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley at Day 1.

#TheBeast is back on top!#WWEDay1 @BrockLesnar https://t.co/Qt9vyFDl2B

However, Brock Lesnar was added to the match at the last minute after his title bout against Roman Reigns was canceled due to the latter testing positive for Covid-19.

Lesnar, then pinned Big E to win the championship and is now scheduled to defend it against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022.

Do you think Big E will soon get a shot at reclaiming his title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh B
