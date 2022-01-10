WWE legend makes an interesting prediction about Big E's future in the company

Booker T recently shared his honest thoughts on Big E's WWE title reign as well as his future in the company.

The former New Day member dropped the belt at the Day 1 pay-per-view after he was pinned by Brock Lesnar, who was added to the match at the last minute.

During his latest appearance on “Reality of Wrestling”, Booker T hailed Big E for his run as champion. He feels that the title run made the 35-year-old a better performer and reflected on the changes that it introduced to his on-screen persona.

Booker T also said that he expects Big E to actively compete for another decade. However, he discussed the possibility of Big E eventually moving on from Vince McMahon's company.

"I thought Big E had a good run and I thought the championship made him better," said Booker T. "It was almost one of those things where I always say that when you win the title, it makes you a better performer, normally, just because you know that you’re the World Heavyweight Champion. You walk a different way. You feel a different way. I don’t know what it is, but that effect definitely got a hold of Big E, and you can see him falling into that role as being the champion. He believed he should have been the champion."

"I thought he did a great job. We didn’t get a chance to see Big E have a whole lot of classic matches as champion or anything like that, but I think that’s where Big E has a chance to come back and capture it again and grow. I think Big E is going to be in this business for at least 5 to perhaps 8-10 more years, maybe, in this business, not the WWE, but in the business. He has a chance to grow over this time and become the performer he wants to be," concluded Booker T. (h/t WrestlingNews)

How did Big E lose the WWE Championship?

Big E won the title on RAW after dethroning Bobby Lashley. He was originally scheduled to defend the gold against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley at Day 1.

However, Brock Lesnar was added to the match at the last minute after his title bout against Roman Reigns was canceled due to the latter testing positive for Covid-19.

Lesnar, then pinned Big E to win the championship and is now scheduled to defend it against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022.

