Mark Henry says recent WWE segment was similar to the Attitude Era

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels the backstage brawl between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair was similar to a segment from the Attitude Era.

At the end of last week's WWE SmackDown, Flair and Rousey were seen brawling backstage. The SmackDown Women's Champion had the last laugh as she slammed Rousey on top of a car. Flair put Rousey in a submission hold, and the latter was sprawled on top of the car as the show went off air.

Mark Henry and Bully Ray were full of praise for the brawl segment between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. While speaking on the Busted Open Show, Henry said the segment was reminiscent of a segment from the Attitude Era.

"Man, I'm telling you, it took me back to the Attitude Era. It looked like Austin and Triple H, or Kurt Angle and Austin, fighting in the back, putting people through the roof of cars, getting slammed into walls, busting through glass. That was really entertaining. They did a hell of a job. The emphasis of making that backstage work, I've no complaints whatsover," said Henry. (From 11:57 to 12:30)

Bully Ray felt the brawl looked legitimate and liked how Rousey and Flair attacked the male agents in the segment. The Hall of Famer feels that the rivals are effectively building their WrestleMania story.

The two WWE Superstars had a similar brawl ahead of their previous WrestleMania encounter

Last week's brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey was akin to the one they were involved in with Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 35.

The three superstars were "arrested" by police in the ring but continued to attack each other despite being handcuffed.

Lynch and Rousey even broke the car window with their kicks when they were in the back of the police cruiser.

