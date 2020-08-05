WWE legend Marty Jannetty admits to making "a man disappear" in shocking Facebook post

Marty Jannetty is best remembered for his time in WWE, partnering with Shawn Michaels as The Rockers. Throughout the 80s and early 90s, the duo took over the tag team division until Michaels turned on his long time friend and famously superkicked him.

Marty Jannetty has had some very public struggles in his personal life and has taken to Facebook in the past to reveal some very private problems. Earlier today, the former WWE star once again shocked his followers when he openly admitted to making "a man disappear" when he was just 13 years old.

The post stated:

I never told no one this, even my brother Geno.. cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone,, hell he’d only recently came home from Vietnam. I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying **** from a *** that worked there… and he put his hands on me.. he dragged me around to the back of the building.. you already know what he was gonna try to do.

That was the very first time I made a man disappear.. they never found him.. they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River.. but Winnie (the girl in these pics) I likes you do damn much, probably my favorite.. but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again… that includes you… I loved you but you hurt me with your f***in Jamaican jealously.. you can go your own way, I don’t need you.

Marty Jannetty's history

This isn't the first troubling social media post that Jannetty has shared since he has asked his Facebook followers some shocking things over the years. It's unknown why he decided to share it with his followers now. The original post can be seen below.

As noted, Marty Jannetty has had some personal struggles in the past and at one point, Shawn Michaels even stepped in to help his former teammate.