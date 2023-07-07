WWE legend Melina has some plans for her final match

Multi-time women's champion and former superstar Melina recently opened up about returning to the ring for one last bout.

The last time she performed in World Wrestling Entertainment was at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Fans went into a frenzy after the 44-year-old superstar was one of the surprise entrants in the match. She squared off with Sasha Banks, who is known as Mercedes Mone in NJPW. The former women's champion eliminated Melina, ending her short stint with the promotion.

The former women's champion last performed on May 7, 2022, at WrestlePro May-Hem, where she succumbed to defeat at the hands of Scarlett.

The women's wrestling legend was recently asked whether she would like to return to the ring for one last run. The former champion answered that she would need to get in better shape before that can happen.

“I always told everybody that it depends on the story because one, yes, I wanna wait till I start getting in better shape until I feel right until I feel strong enough,” Melina said. [2:55 - 3:07]

Melina wants to give her best during her final wrestling match

The 44-year-old also added that during her time in WWE, her priority was vigorously working out. However, that has changed over the years since she has been on a hiatus.

Speaking on the same Q&A session, Melina stated that when she returns to the ring next time, the former Divas Champion wants to give her best and hinted that it might also be her retirement match.

“So for my next match that I’ll ever have, I want to be at my best, and I want to give them my best because, who knows, maybe it will be my last match. And if it ever is, then I want them to have my best and to thank them for giving me that moment in time,” she continued. [4:43 - 5:00]

It remains to be seen if and when the WWE legend steps inside the squared circle ahead of a potential retirement match.

