"I was thrown off"- WWE legend got focused on moment with Sasha Banks instead of the Royal Rumble

After making a surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Melina has admitted she was too caught up in the moment and was unable to focus on the match.

Before her departure in 2011, Melina had a successful career in the WWE, winning the Divas Championship twice and the Women's Championship on three occasions.

This past Saturday, Melina made her long-awaited return to WWE as she entered the Women's Royal Rumble at the number two spot where she faced off against Sasha Banks.

In a Digital Exclusive, Melina expressed what it felt like to go face-to-face with The Boss and how that impacted her showing at the Rumble.

"I never got to ever be in the ring with her [Sasha Banks] so I was thrown off but like forgetting about the Rumble, because there was that moment right there with Sasha I was just so invested in that that I totally forgot about the Rumble and that's on me." [1:10-1:24]

Fans' support for Melina was well and truly on display this past weekend and she is clearly still able to perform in the ring. Could Melina make a return to full-time competition?

Melina calls WWE Royal Rumble return a "blessing"

The former Women's Champion also spoke of the emotions she felt when she entered the squared circle.

“It’s beautiful because I haven’t been in the WWE ring in 11 years, so I have been waiting for this moment and I’m telling you, the fans are so amazing, you have no idea. I thank each and every one of you guys and this is just a blessing, I’m grateful for every opportunity I have,” Melina said. [0:15-0:48]

Although the Royal Rumble match is mainly about one wrestler punching their ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania, moments such as Melina's are equally exciting to see.

Do you want to see Melina back in the ring more often? Let us know in the comment section below.

