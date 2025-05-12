WWE legend Mick Foley, Carlito, and others react after tragedy

Mick Foley, Carlito, and many others in the wrestling world have reacted after news of a recent tragedy. The wrestling world has been shaken by a horrifying tragedy after the passing of Sabu at only 60 years of age. The star last wrestled a month ago, in a hardcore match, bringing an end to his career.
Carlito posted the WWE remembering Sabu picture on his Instagram as well, reacting after the legend's passing. He also called him a legend, an original, an icon, and a pioneer in the field of wrestling.
"QEPD! 🙏🏽 #amigo #legend #original #pioneer #icon."
Finally, Mick Foley, another ECW alumni, also wished Sabu the best. Both Foley and Sabu were known for being icons of the hardcore wrestling world. They often did the unthinkable and put their bodies at risk, suffered injuries, and yet continued on, showing their love for the sport. Now, Mick Foley made an emotional post about the tragic death of Sabu. He shared some memories with the star and more.
"MISSING SABU. I just learned the sad news of Sabu's passing, and it has me feeling really down this Mother's Day. I will write a longer article in a few days, but I just wanted to say that Sabu was one of my favorite opponents - and that he was an innovator, a pioneer for our sport, and someone who gave so much more to the sport than it gave back to him."
He continued:
"Just two days ago, I was talking with friends about two of my favorite Sabu moments - the time we swept the blackjack table clean, so I could Piledrive him on that table in the casino of the silver nugget, and the time he tried his very best to break a bottle over my head, with the bottle finally breaking on the sixth try. #RIPSabu."
Mick Foley and Carlito were not the only ones to react to Sabu's tragic death
Other than Mick Foley and Carlito, several wrestlers, from both WWE and AEW, have reacted to the death of the legend.
Among many others, Robert Stone also reacted, talking about how he started his career traveling with the likes of Raven, Sabu, and Rhyno. He also called the star super cool.
"1 of my first road loops in TNA years ago I traveled w/ Raven, Rhino and Sabu. Sabu was always a super cool guy and I enjoyed being around him. Rest in Peace."
We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Sabu's friends and family in this tough time.