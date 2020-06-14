WWE legend Mick Foley defends Nia Jax from criticism

Mick Foley has come to the defense of WWE RAW Women's title challenger Nia Jax.

Nia Jax has come a long way from when she first made her debut in WWE.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Nia Jax vs Kairi Sane on WWE RAW

Mick Foley is a WWE legend in the truest sense of the words and has over the length of his career, wrestled with some of the top names in the business. Over the course of his time in WWE, Mick Foley has taken some of the worst and most ruthless bumps that anyone has seen. Now, he has come out in defense of Nia Jax over the criticism she is receiving and has said that she does not deserve to be called an unsafe worker.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Mick Foley talked about Nia Jax and the criticism that she is receiving since her in-ring return to WWE.

Mick Foley defends WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Nia Jax has come under criticism and is generally called an unsafe performer in WWE for having injured several competitors that she faced in the ring. It was reported that her buckle bomb on Kairi Sane was the reason that the move was then banned by Vince McMahon in WWE.

Since then, she also had another accident where it appeared that she sent Kairi Sane headfirst into steel steps, but that was later confirmed to be a mistake by Kairi, where she did not turn fast enough and ended up getting cut on the forehead.

Mick Foley, talking on the subject, said that there was criticism leveled at Seth Rollins for the Buckle Bomb previously as well. He also said that had he blamed everyone who gave him a gash on the head while working in the ring, then Mick Foley would not be able to work with most people in WWE.

"I remember when there was criticism of Seth Rollins and the buckle bomb is a dangerous move. A gash? Man, if I had to start blaming every person who created a gash on my head I wouldn’t be able to work with anybody! There’s always timing issues when it comes to making something look real. You don’t want to be putting your hands down so quickly to take away from the realism etc."

Advertisement

Mick Foley then went on to praise Jax, saying that she was both a good worker and a great character in the ring, who would work well with Asuka.

Nia Jax is now set to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash.