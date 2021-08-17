"Becky Lynch is probably my closest friend in WWE" - Hall of Famer on his friendship with RAW star

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley has opened up about his friendship with RAW Superstar and former Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

In his recent interaction at Steel City Con, Foley was asked who he is close to in the current WWE locker room. The hardcore legend stated that Lynch is a close friend and that he values their friendship. He wished that he would've asked Becky Lynch to be in his A&E documentary.

"I’d say Becky Lynch is probably my closest friend [in WWE] and the one regret I had about my A&E documentary, I just wish Becky, I wish I’d said, ‘You need to interview Becky Lynch’ because it gives a different perspective, a female perspective and I was somebody who inspired her considering she’s The Man in WWE. That’s a really nice story, so I really like that, you know? I really value all the baby photos she sends me and she’s just a great young lady so I go with Becky Lynch, best friend, final answer. There you go," said Mick Foley about Becky Lynch. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Becky Lynch credits Mick Foley for being one of the main reasons for her WWE journey

You're the reason I started day one of this journey. I wanted to be Mick Foley. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch has, in the past, credited Mick Foley for her pro wrestling journey as she took inspiration from his incredible feats. Foley has spoken about The Man's praise of him and humbly stated that he "did nothing" for her.

"It's funny because the bigger she got, the more credit she would give to me, although I actually did nothing, except I guess inspire her when she was younger," said Mick Foley.

Lynch is currently away from WWE following the birth of her baby. Her last appearance for the company was in May last year, but she could be returning soon.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Kaushik Das