"I called him Vince and now I refer to him as Mr. McMahon" - WWE legend on his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon and what led to its decline. Foley said that declining to face the WWE Chairman due to being "fired" in storyline, "hurt" his relationship with McMahon.

Mick Foley entered into a feud with Vince McMahon after returning to the company following his kayfabe firing. Foley confirmed the match between Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 17, with the hardcore legend officiating the same.

While speaking to Inside the Ropes back in 2019, Mick Foley said that he regretted not facing Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17. He stated that not having that match put a strain on his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“And more importantly, I wouldn’t have become like the boy who cried wolf to Mr McMahon. And I don’t think my relationship with… I used to call him Vince. You know, I called him Vince and now I refer to him as Mr McMahon, even when I see him. ‘Hello, Mr. McMahon.’ So it hurt that relationship, cost me a lot of money and would have been a good match to have on a great WrestleMania.”

Foley opined that a match between him and McMahon would not have been a technical masterpiece, but it would have been a great storyline. Foley, instead, was a mere spectator as the special guest referee in the match between Vince and Shane McMahon.

Mick Foley's recent WWE appearances

Mick Foley has appeared sporadically on WWE television in recent years after his stint as RAW General Manager.

He was the special guest referee in a match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in 2018 and then returned to WWE television a year later to introduce the 24/7 title to the WWE Universe.

A few months down the line, Foley was attacked by The Fiend on the Red brand.