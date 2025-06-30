WWE legend Mick Foley planning huge comeback; wrestling veteran shares some "friendly advice" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Mick Foley may be looking for a return to the ring. The legendary wrestler is known for some of the most hardcore, brutal, physical matches in the history of professional wrestling.

Foley made a name for himself back in the late 90s wrestling a physically demanding style. After stellar runs in WCW and ECW, the legendary star went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the WWE. He even became a three-time WWE Champion. Recently the legend remarked that he would like to have one final run before disappearing into the sunset.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter requested Mick Foley not to return to the ring. He felt that Foley would not be able to keep with with the current style at this age. The veteran journalist advised his long term friend to stay away from the ring and enjoy his life.

"I've known Mick Foley since the day he started in the business. I knew him actually before that on Long Island. So Mick, if you're watching this, here's a personal message to you. Don't do it! Because it doesn't matter how many teeth you have put in your mouth. It doesn't matter how much weight you've lost. You've been out of the ring for a long time. And why risk it? If you're going to go on your comedy tour and then fade away, that's great. But to get back into the ring with some of the people, some of the athletes that are there today, don't do it. That's friendly advice." [From 0:55 onwards]

It been nearly three decades since Mick Foley had the legendary Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker that promoted his stock in WWE. Foley still hasn't gotten his teeth fixed from the years of wrestling, claiming that it serves as a reminder of his amazing career.

