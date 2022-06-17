WWE legend Mick Foley once used a gruesome injury to get an earlier flight 

Mick Foley once used his grizzly ear injury to get his flight time changed, he stated in a recent podcast appearance.

Foley is missing most of one ear, which he lost during a brutally botched spot. Wrestling against Vader in Germany in 1994 as Cactus Jack, Foley deliberately got himself caught in the ropes. But they were wound too tight and the Hardcore Legend's ear got pulled off. The professional that he has always been, Cactus Jack would finish the match despite bleeding profusely.

Never one to miss out on a good opportunity, though, he has a story of how he used the injury to his advantage. On a recent edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast, the legend discussed using his disfigurement to get an earlier flight after the match.

“I was going a little stir crazy in there to where I actually used my ear to get on an earlier flight,” Foley said, describing his emotions after the match. “Once my match was over, I wanted to get home. I wrapped up my ear when it just had been lost, I tried to get on the plane and they weren’t going to let me in and I said ‘It’s a medical emergency, I just lost my ear.’ Boom, they put me on the plane and I got home,” Foley said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

When did Mick Foley wrestle his last match?

For someone who has taken as much punishment, the WWE legend found it difficult to stick to retirement.

After a few failed attempts to hang up his boots, Mick finally called it quits in 2015 after beating Micky Gambino at OMEGA Night of a Champion. His last in-ring WWE appearance was as a surprise entrant in the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

Mick Foley's also appeared on WWE was as the RAW General Manager, appointed under the brand split by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

It will be interesting to see where Mick Foley pops up in the wrestling world next. You can read more about the Hardcore Legend by clicking here.

