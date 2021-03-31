WWE legend reveals why he rejected WrestleMania match against Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has had a few WrestleMania matches, with the first one being against his son Shane at WrestleMania 17. But WWE legend Mick Foley could have faced Mr. McMahon at The Show of Shows in 2001.

Mick Foley was an important figure during the Attitude Era, thanks to his hardcore style of wrestling, which added an edge to WWE programming. He, however, "retired" from in-ring action following a match against Triple H at No Way Out in 2000.

In a recently released 2019 interview with Inside the Ropes, Mick Foley revealed the reason why he did not face Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17 in 2001. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he was a "stickler for details" and didn't like "holes" in storylines. He stated that asking for his job back after being fired was not "realistic."

Foley also said that he could've had a "good money match" with McMahon at The Show of Shows.

“Like, it was over-thinking, you know, I could have easily come back and it would have been a big match, and it would have been a good money match, like a really good money match. What it came down to was that I really, at that time, took that retirement stipulation seriously and I was hellbent on never wrestling again.”

Vince McMahon faced Shane at WrestleMania 17 in a Street Fight, with Mick Foley serving as the special guest referee. The match was won by Shane McMahon.

Vince McMahon's WrestleMania matches

Vince McMahon has competed on four occasions at WrestleMania, with the first one coming against Shane at WrestleMania 17. A few years later, he faced Hulk Hogan, in yet another Street Fight, at WrestleMania 19.

Three years later, at WrestleMania 22, the WWE Chairman faced Shawn Michaels and then Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26.

Vince McMahon has lost all four of his WrestleMania matches.

