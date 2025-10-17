WWE legend Mickie James breaks silence after TNA Hall of Fame induction

Mickie James was recently inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame last week at Bound for Glory. She is one of the most accomplished female stars in TNA history and is a former 5-time Knockouts Champion. She recently broke her silence after her induction and addressed her fans and supporters via X.&quot;Standing on that stage and being welcomed into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame was one of the most humbling and magical moments of my career. ❤️; Thank you to @ThisIsTNA &amp; @RealJeffJarrett for giving a young Alexis Laree her first real opportunity &amp; to @TNADixie for welcoming me back &amp; helping bring #HardcoreCountry to life; Thank you @carlossilva for the incredible honor bestowed upon me &amp; for a beautiful ceremony at such a historic event for the company❤️ ; @THETOMMYDREAMER thank you for believing in me, for fighting for me, and for always seeing the woman and the wrestler I’ve tried to be. ; To my sister, my ride-or-die, @REALLiSAMARiE thank you for inducting me — there’s no one else I’d rather share that moment with. You’ve been my partner in crime through it all, and I love you so much.&quot; She wrote.It's great to see Mickie James get the respect she deserves. Fans love that she is now a TNA Hall of Famer.Mickie James called the Knockouts division &quot;The heart and soul&quot; of TNAIn the same tweet, James also addressed the Knockouts division of TNA. She acknowledged the struggles the members of the division have had to face and stated that she's proud of them. She also thanked the fans for their unending support.&quot;To the entire Knockouts Division - past, present, and future — you are the heart and soul of this company. You've broken barriers, told stories, and made magic every single time you stepped through those ropes. I'm so proud to stand beside you all. And finally, to the fans - you've been with me through every high, every low, every reinvention and every return. Your love, your chants, your unwavering support... it means the world. I wouldn't be here without you; This honor isn't just mine - it's ours.; #HardcoreCountry #TNAHOF #ThankYou #tnawrestling #tnaboundforglory #TNAiMPACT&quot; she wrote.It's great to see Mickie James express her gratitude for everyone who supported her throughout her career.