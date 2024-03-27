WWE legend Mike Rotunda pays an emotional tribute to his son Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Mike Rotunda recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming documentary about his son Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal will be available to stream on Peacock on April 1. The documentary explores the inspiring life of Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and includes never-before-seen backstage footage.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mike Rotunda paid an emotional tribute to the former WWE Champion:

"I have [seen the documentary]. It's very sad, but it's so well done. [Viewers will know] that Windham was a star, loved by millions." [18:33 – 18:57]

Watch the video above to find out how The Rock helped the Rotunda family after Wyatt passed away.

How the Bray Wyatt documentary came together

On August 24, 2023, Mike Rotunda informed Triple H that Wyatt had passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

WWE's Chief Content Officer shared the sad news on social media before coming up with an idea to celebrate Wyatt's legacy.

"I called Triple H when Windham passed away because I didn't want all kinds of internet cr*p going out about him," Rotunda said. "So Triple H took the reins and let everybody know that Windham had unexpectedly passed. And then later Triple H called and said, 'We would like to do a documentary so his kids know him when they get older,' because we have four grandkids through him. And so he said, 'I would like to keep that alive and do something that the kids can look back 20 years from now and see who their dad was and what a star he was.' That's how that originated." [0:47 – 1:39]

Four days after the documentary airs, Mike Rotunda will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Wyatt's uncle, Barry Windham.

What is your favorite Bray Wyatt moment? Let us know in the comments section.

Also watch: Glenn Jacobs (FKA Kane) remembers his good friend Bray Wyatt

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Which version of Bray Wyatt did you prefer? "Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt 4 votes View Discussion