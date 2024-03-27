How The Rock helped the Rotunda family after Bray Wyatt passed away (Exclusive)

WWE legend Mike Rotunda recently recalled how The Rock sent his family well-wishes following the passing of his son Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, unexpectedly passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. The former WWE Champion was one of the most popular stars in the company, both with fans and his fellow wrestlers.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rotunda said The Rock gave his family food after Wyatt's death:

"WWE has been awesome. They have been very helpful throughout the process with Windham passing and very generous. I can't say enough about that. Along with The Rock, he was sending food here every other day, and people reaching out. Undertaker. So many people. We did his funeral here in Brooksville, and a lot of WWE staff, wrestlers, wrestlers from AEW showed up. It was sadly a beautiful funeral to celebrate Windham." [1:39 – 2:32]

Watch the video above to hear Mike Rotunda pay an emotional tribute to his son. He also disclosed details about a conversation he had with Triple H regarding his 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The Rock worked with Bray Wyatt in 2016

Although Bray Wyatt and The Rock never wrestled against each other, they appeared together in the same segment at WrestleMania 32.

The two exchanged words on the microphone before The Rock defeated Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in an impromptu six-second match. The bout set a record for the shortest match in WrestleMania history.

Rowan, Wyatt, and Braun Strowman confronted The Rock after the contest before John Cena stepped in to save his former rival.

