WWE legend notes the best and worst parts of Becky Lynch's current on-screen character

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently discussed his thoughts on Becky Lynch's character.

Big Time Becks returned on WWE RAW earlier this week. It was her first appearance since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Bully Ray spoke about Becky Lynch's return on the show and said that he isn't a big fan of her on-screen gimmick. However, he admitted to loving her look and costumes. Ray shared his opinion on the latest edition of Busted Open saying:

"I'm not a fan of the Becky-Gollum whiny character. On a positive note, always live the way Becky looks lately, her outfits are awesome. Love the thigh-high platform boots. The black outfit and hair look great. Becky looks phenomenal. Even Asuka always looks phenomenal. You can tell that both women have the it factor and they look great on TV."

The former WWE Superstar also stated how disappointed he was with Asuka and Lynch's latest interaction on the red brand.

"But from what I saw last night physicality wise, the way the segment ended, I would say that it concerns me for Asuka's chances at making a good first impression coming back to WWE," said Ray. [23:15 -- 24:02]

Becky Lynch reveals her plans on WWE RAW

As one of the biggest WWE Superstars today, Becky Lynch has done well in establishing an enviable legacy in the business. However, she has held the title for most of her journey to the top. Now, Big Time Becks is determined to discover who she is without the championship.

Lynch wasn't the only one to return on RAW this week as she crossed paths with Asuka, who made her first appearance since July 2021. The two superstars were involved in a brief interaction that saw Asuka flick the former RAW Women's Champions's nose.

All signs point towards their rivalry on RAW continuing and it could have huge implications on the title picture. Are you excited to see Becky Lynch and Asuka engage in a feud in the coming months?

