WWE legend officially announces return at WrestleMania 41

A WWE legend has announced that they are returning at WrestleMania 41. The star took to social media to share the status after officially saying it.

The legend announced that he would be back at WrestleMania 41 this year as the Boogeyman. In the video, he had the usual worms in his mouth as he was in full face paint and his usual gimmick.

"The return of the BOOGEYMAN WRESTLEMANIA 41 2025."

He added in the video that he would be back on April 17 for WrestleMania 41 between 4 and 7 PM. This generally means that fans will have the opportunity to meet the star, and with the legend back, WWE fans will get their own Boogeyman experience.

"The Boogeyman returns at WrestleMania 41, 2025, April 17. From 4 to 7 PM."

It remains to be seen whether the star will get involved in any matches now that he is back for the weekend. Given the magnitude of the show, the star may make a cameo, but it remains to be seen what happens.

The WWE star is set to return in less than a week. Fans will get to see what happens when the star returns and if he steps back into the ring again.

