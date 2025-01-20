WWE legend officially retiring at 60 years of age; will end 40-year career on WrestleMania weekend

A WWE and ECW legend is bringing an end to his career. It has now been confirmed that the star will retire once and for all after 40 years in the business.

Sabu, who started his wrestling career in 1985, will finally bring an end to his legendary in-ring career later this year. The star has been a fixture of the wrestling world for a long time. Throughout his illustrious career, he has made his name through the hardcore style of wrestling he brings to the ring. Not only is he a legend in WWE and ECW, but he's also famous around the world for not shirking any risk whatsoever and doing whatever it takes to entertain a crowd.

The news broke during The People vs GCW event. Joey Janela won his match against Masato Tanaka and the lights went out immediately after with a career retrospective of the legend airing. Janela then challenged 60-year-old Sabu to have his retirement match against him at the ninth-ever annual Spring Break show. This match will be the last of his career.

"You want a match at Spring Break? It's gonna be your last one. You're gonna have your retirement match against the baddest motherfu**er, the Sabu of this generation. Spring Break - Sabu Retirement Match."

Sabu was in the ring and he acknowledged the challenge immediately, accepting in his trademark style, pointing to the sky. The match was announced officially immediately after the commentary team.

The match will take place on April 18, Las Vegas, Nevada - Sabu's retirement match. This is during the WWE WrestleMania weekend as well and should make for an enticing time for fans around the world.

