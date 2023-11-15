WWE legend was "one of the first really loose cannons," according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about one of the foremost names in WWE's Attitude Era. He also proposed that the veteran be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The veteran referenced here is the late Brian Pillman. Although he is no longer among the fans, the Attitude Era superstar has left a mark on fans. His run saw him working alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and several other notable names. He passed away unexpectedly in 1997, halting a promising career at the mere age of 35.

With his son, Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW), now in WWE, it could be a great time to induct Brian Pillman to the Hall of Fame. In this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter seemed very taken with the idea of the veteran being inducted by his son.

"Absolutely, especially now with his son now being in NXT. His son to induct him? Oh my goodness, I did not think of that, but that is perfect. He was such a force in WWE back then. He was one of the first really loose cannons that we had seen in that company." [13:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will also consider the idea.

