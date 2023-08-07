WWE legend passes on his famous move to Ricochet

WWE legend The Hurricane has passed on his famous move 'The Hurricane Neckbreaker' to the high-flying superstar Ricochet.

The One and Only was last seen in action against Logan Paul at SummerSlam in the opening match of the night. In what was advertised as the 'the most viral match in history', the duo were able to live up to the expectations by delivering a great match.

There were many memorable moments during the match. One such moment was the former IC Champion performing the Hurricane Neckbreaker which is a neckbreaker exececuted from the top rope.

This moment definitely had that 'viral' potential and gained great appreciation from the fans online. One such fan tweeted out that Shane Helms(The Hurricane) was the producer of this match and credited him with the move. Helms quoted the tweet and said that the move now belonged to Ricochet.

"That’s Ricochet’s move now. Even if I were ever able to drag my sad carcass back into a ring again, you can bet your whole ass that I ain’t doing this move! Upon landing my entire skeleton would burst out through my skin and land in the front row." [Hurricane Helms]

The Hurricane was last seen in WWE action during the Royal Rumble Match 2021. He currently works as a backstage producer for the company.

Ricochet talks about celebrities in WWE

Ricochet recently faced the Social Media Megastar Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

Over the last few years, the involvement of celebrities has taken a drastic change. The celebrities are more frequently involved in the in-ring action that WWE has to offer. People like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have surprised everyone with the level of perfomance they were able to deliver.

On the latest episode of podcast Stay Busy with Armon SadlerWrestlingInc.com, The One and Only talked about WWE using celebrities.

“They’ve always brought in celebrities for years, so it’s nothing new. Anything that’s gonna help the WWE get new fans…I’m for. Not only that but like you said, Logan, [Bad] Bunny, they’ve come in and done some stuff. They’ve put some work in and shown that they want to do it as much as possible." [H/T 411Mania]

With the evolving world of professional wrestling, it will be interesting to see how the roles of these celebrities transition into and if they could possibly compete for the championships in future.

Is Ricochet under-utlized in the WWE? Let us know in the comment section below.

