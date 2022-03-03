WWE legend says Roman Reigns is The Shield's most successful member

Kurt Angle believes Roman Reigns has accomplished more in the wrestling industry than fellow Shield members Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins.

Reigns will headline his sixth WrestleMania in eight years when he faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3. In contrast, Moxley (known in WWE as Dean Ambrose) never main-evented WrestleMania, while Rollins’ only WrestleMania main-event appearance came in 2015.

Angle, one of WWE’s most respected legends, said on The Player’s Experience that Reigns has had more success than his former on-screen allies:

“They were all great performers – Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns – but I think Roman Reigns just set apart a little bit more than the other guys and had a little more success.” [12:28-12:40]

The Shield became one of WWE’s most popular factions during their initial run as a trio between November 2012 and June 2014. The Hounds of Justice reunited multiple times between 2017 and 2019 before Moxley left WWE.

Roman Reigns’ world championship wins compared to Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins

Reigns is a three-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. His current reign as Universal Champion recently hit the 550-day mark, meaning he is the longest-tenured holder of the title since its introduction in 2016.

Rollins, the first Shield member to win a world title, is a two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion. He is also the only Shield member to have held the NXT Championship.

Moxley won the WWE Championship during his time performing as Dean Ambrose, but he never captured the Universal Title. After leaving the company, he went on to hold the AEW World Championship for 277 days in 2020.

