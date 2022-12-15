WWE legend picks The Undertaker and AEW star for his dream roster (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently listed some names, including The Undertaker and CM Punk, to assemble for his dream wrestling roster.

Long is one of the greatest on-screen managers in WWE history, having served as SmackDown's authority figure from 2004 to 2012. It's worth noting that Teddy Long was on the blue brand in the mid-2000s, the time when its roster was stacked with reputed names like The Undertaker, Edge, Batista, and many more.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long to assemble his dream talent roster from all the names in the business. The WWE Hall of Famer was quick to name The Phenom, former AEW Champion CM Punk, and The Miz as potential members of the talent pool.

"Well, especially, you got The Undertaker there. CM Punk would have been one of my guys. The Miz," said Long.

When quizzed on why he picked The A-Lister, Long recalled watching him develop from a rookie to the seasoned veteran he is today. Teddy Long disclosed that he worked with The Miz when the latter was training in Deep South Wrestling after finishing in the finals of Tough Enough season four.

"Because he's so entertaining. I had the chance to see The Miz before he got real big. He was in Deep South Wrestling after he came up from one of those reality shows. So I had a chance to meet him way back then and just to see how he progressed and how his success shot him right to the top. So Miz would have been one of them," said Teddy Long. (26:15 - 26:44)

WWE legend Teddy Long also wants Vickie Guerrero and Michelle McCool on his roster

Furthermore, Long mentioned AEW personality Vickie Guerrero's name as someone he would like to have on his roster, terming her "absolutely great."

Another name Teddy Long added to his list was The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, a four-time Women's Champion in WWE.

Plus, he said he could pick anybody from the Attitude Era, as almost everyone at the time was a draw.

"Vicky Guerrero certainly would have been a part of that. She was absolutely great... Michelle McCool, she would have been one of them that I would take, but it's hard really to pick because everybody at that time, during the Attitude Era, was doing great. I mean, anybody you put on that show man, people wanted to see them," added Long. (26:44 - 27:08)

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Since then, he has only made sporadic appearances for the promotion. Long last appeared on SmackDown's special throwback episode on May 7, 2021.

