WWE legend pitches interesting Dominik Mysterio idea

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently offered his thoughts on how Dominik Mysterio should be booked on WWE television.

Mysterio has established himself as one of WWE's top villains since he turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day in September 2022. Fans often boo as soon as he begins to speak, drowning out anything he says during in-ring promos.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestling legend DDP said Mysterio should win as many matches as possible to frustrate fans even more:

"I said this six months ago or five months ago, whatever it was. I said, if I was booking, I would put Dominik over every time he went to the ring. Just because the heat is so amazing."

Mysterio returned to in-ring action on the August 7 episode of RAW. He teamed up with Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

How Dominik Mysterio can keep improving

In the 1990s, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) trained at WCW's Power Plant wrestling school en route to becoming one of the company's top stars.

DDP thinks Dominik Mysterio will continue to rise through the ranks if he keeps honing his skills at WWE's Performance Center training facility:

"The heat he's got and you're talking about a kid who has been thrown in the middle, in the middle of the fire. Not like [when] you learned to swim, you get thrown in the middle of fire water. And I think he's done an unbelievable job. When he's not on the road? What I did, I would go back to the Power Plant. He's going back to the Performance Center."

Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion. The 26-year-old will defend the title against Dragon Lee on the August 8 episode of NXT. Mysterio's father Rey will be in Dragon Lee's corner for the match.

What do you want to see next from Dominik Mysterio in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.