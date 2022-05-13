"Good thing I didn't get a chance to pull my strap down." - WWE Legend tweeted about The Undertaker 

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry The King Lawler has taken to Twitter with some tongue-in-cheek fighting words for The Undertaker.

Lawler is best known to WWE fans as the voice of Monday Night RAW's color commentary. Jerry signed with Vince McMahon's company towards the end of this legendary in-ring run. He still had some notable feuds with the likes of Bret Hart before his transition to the commentary booth. Said Booth, however, hasn't always kept him safe, as one fan pointed out recently on Twitter.

The fan's Tweet had an attached video featuring The Undertaker pulling Lawler out from behind the announcement desk and beating him down in the ring. After the commentator made comments about Taker's mother, he got himself a tombstone piledriver for his troubles.

"The King got destroyed by The Undertaker." the fans tweet read

This prompted a response from Lawler, that he would've got the better of The Deadman if he had he gotten the chance to pull down the strap on his singlet.

"Good thing I didn't get a chance to pull my strap down!!!" The King responded

Have The Undertaker and Jerry Lawler ever faced off in a match?

Though Jerry Lawler certainly became familiar with the Undertaker in the segment from the fan tweet, this wasn't his first encounter with The Deadman.

The two faced off in a Casket match back in September 1994, with the Demon of Death Valley coming out on top, sealing The King into a casket that was then rolled out of the arena.

The two also faced each other back in Memphis Wrestling during the height of Lawler's run, but Taker was known as Master of Pain.

