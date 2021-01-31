WWE legend predicts that CM Punk could return at Royal Rumble

Booker T made a bold prediction on his podcast recently saying that CM Punk could make a surprise return at Royal Rumble later tonight.

CM Punk left WWE a little over seven years ago. His last match was the 2014 Royal Rumble match. Punk is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T made some predictions ahead of Royal Rumble. One of Booker T's bigger predictions was that CM Punk could return during the men's Royal Rumble match later tonight:

"The stars are aligned for something like this to happen. I mean, CM Punk right now, there's a whole lot of rumblings right now as far as CM Punk foes. A whole lot of rumblings. Everybody wondering what is CM Punk going to do. Perfect time for someone like CM Punk to make a return and what a splash it would be if CM Punk was to be #30 coming into the Rumble."

"My thing is this, CM Punk would be the most unexpected entry to enter into the 2021 Royal Rumble than anybody out there. Somebody asked me the question on Monday about who's the unexpected guy, you know, and I had to think about it for a minute. And that would be the guy - CM Punk. CM Punk's name is in the news. CM Punk right now he's still a hot commodity. CM Punk fans want to see Punk drop that elbow just one more time. Hopefully he can straighten it out a little bit but definitely if fans had a choice to see one guy back, just one guy, I think CM Punk's name would be very high up on that list, very very high. That's just my opinion."

CM Punk's last WWE match

CM Punk last match in WWE was the 2014 Royal Rumble. CM Punk put in an impressive performance and was eliminated near the end of the match by Kane, who had already been eliminated from the match by Punk. Kane dragged Punk out of the ring and chokeslammed him through a table.

Punk walked out of WWE the following day, telling Vince McMahon and Triple H that he was 'going home'.

