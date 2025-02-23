WWE legend raises two major questions on The Rock's promo; claims the segment was "really uncomfortable"

Former WWE star Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on The Rock's promo on SmackDown. The Final Boss showed up on the blue brand this past Friday.

The Rock announced that WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orleans. He then went into character and called out Cody Rhodes. He placed a unique proposal before Rhodes, asking him to become his champion. The Brahma Bull concluded the promo, claiming he wanted the second-generation star's soul.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Henry said he was confused about the segment. The Hall of Famer reflected on The Rock's promo, expressing uncertainty about its deeper meaning. The Hall of Famer Henry questioned what it meant to collect a person's soul and how Rocky actually aimed to do it.

"I'm still trying to unpack the first clip, but the second clip made me really uncomfortable. It almost seemed like, 'I want you.' But it wasn't 'I want you,' it was 'I want your soul.' And how do you ask a human being for their soul? How do you collect on a human soul? Those two are my two questions." [4:23 - 4:55]

The Rock will be at Elimination Chamber

During the week's promo, The Rock promised the world to Cody Rhodes. He declared that if Rhodes accepted his offer, it would open a world of possibilities for the SmackDown star.

Rocky also told Rhodes that his family would be set up for life with the offer. The American Nightmare was visibly flustered and didn't know how to respond.

The Final Boss then said he didn't need an answer immediately and could wait. He announced that he would be at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, where he would need an answer to his proposal.

It will be interesting to hear what Cody Rhodes says to The Rock at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

