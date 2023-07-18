WWE Legend reacts to his gimmick being used by team on RAW 

WWE stars often use gimmicks of legends, while some of them don't appreciate their moves being used, others are happy to see it. Wrestling legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) reacted to his gimmick of "get the table" being used by Alpha Academy on RAW.

The Dudley Boyz put a lot of wrestlers through tables over the years. In fact, they had a gimmick named after getting the tables, and it never disappointed fans.

On the latest edition of RAW, Alpha Academy paid tribute to the legendary tag team by doing the same gimmick as Otis asked Chad Gable to get the table during their match against The Viking Raiders.

One-half of The Dudley Boyz Bubba Ray was asked by a fan on Twitter about what he thought of Alpha Academy using his gimmick, he replied that he loved it.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Dudley Boyz consisted of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley. They are one of the most decorated tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion as they won numerous titles throughout their career, including WWE Tag Team Championship once and World Tag Team Championship a whopping eight times.

How did the match go between Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders on WWE RAW?

Alpha Academy participated in a Viking Rules match against The Viking Raiders on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Both teams put on a great performance that fans loved. Even though most of the fans were on Otis and Chad Gable's side, The Viking Raiders managed to come out victorious.

During the match, it looked like Otis was going to put the match to bed from the top rope. However, Valhalla interrupted and hit Otis, which lead to Viking Raiders' victory.

Nightmare Undisputed_Szn❤️ @Shreyanshu_5



From Maxxine To Gable To Otis , All Are Awesome And Crowd Completely Love Them!



Ah Thank Youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu



Alpha Academy Is The Most Enjoyable Tag team Right Now!From Maxxine To Gable To Otis , All Are Awesome And Crowd Completely Love Them!Ah Thank Youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu #WweRaw

Fans were cheering for Alpha Academy in the whole match, but WWE had different plans for the team as they didn't win. A lot of people want to see Otis and Gable win gold soon. Only time will tell what the company has in store for the duo.

What do you think about Alpha Academy paying tribute to The Dudley Boyz? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here