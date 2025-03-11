WWE legend reacts to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair getting slapped by star on RAW

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley got slapped on RAW. A WWE legend has now reacted to this segment.

Bully Ray just reacted to IYO SKY's actions. After Rhea Ripley cost her the qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber, the former offered her a title match last week on RAW. Since Bianca Belair is next in line to challenge for the Women's World Championship, she was at ringside for the match.

However, Belair cheered IYO, which upset Ripley, and the latter confronted her. This momentary distraction allowed the Damage CTRL member to pick up a surprising win over Mami.

Tonight on RAW, IYO SKY and Belair met to address their upcoming WrestleMania match. However, Ripley interrupted them, demanding a reason for Belair to be out at the ringside for her match. Things got heated after Belair stated that Rhea couldn't beat IYO, and she blamed her instead.

IYO tried to calm the situation, but both women shoved her aside. The Damage CTRL member lost her cool and slapped Rhea and Bianca Belair before walking away.

Bully Ray took to social media to react to IYO SKY's actions.

"Dear Iyo…#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix @BustedOpenRadio," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will get added to this match at WrestleMania.

