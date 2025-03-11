  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • WWE legend reacts to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair getting slapped by star on RAW

WWE legend reacts to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair getting slapped by star on RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 11, 2025 02:19 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Image source: WWE's X account)

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley got slapped on RAW. A WWE legend has now reacted to this segment.

Ad

Bully Ray just reacted to IYO SKY's actions. After Rhea Ripley cost her the qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber, the former offered her a title match last week on RAW. Since Bianca Belair is next in line to challenge for the Women's World Championship, she was at ringside for the match.

However, Belair cheered IYO, which upset Ripley, and the latter confronted her. This momentary distraction allowed the Damage CTRL member to pick up a surprising win over Mami.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on RAW, IYO SKY and Belair met to address their upcoming WrestleMania match. However, Ripley interrupted them, demanding a reason for Belair to be out at the ringside for her match. Things got heated after Belair stated that Rhea couldn't beat IYO, and she blamed her instead.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

IYO tried to calm the situation, but both women shoved her aside. The Damage CTRL member lost her cool and slapped Rhea and Bianca Belair before walking away.

Ad

Bully Ray took to social media to react to IYO SKY's actions.

"Dear Iyo…#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix @BustedOpenRadio," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will get added to this match at WrestleMania.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी