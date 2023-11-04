WWE legend reacts to the "useless" weigh-in segment with Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul engaged in a heated weight-in angle ahead of their Crown Jewel match, and Dutch Mantell said the segment went precisely how he'd predicted and wasn't all too special.

The legendary Luchador will defend the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. As Logan is known for his boxing exploits, WWE might have found it apt for him to be involved in a weigh-in, even though it isn't common in professional wrestling.

While reviewing the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed he wasn't surprised with what happened between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul on SmackDown as it followed a predictable pattern.

Rey and Logan, unsurprisingly, had a physical altercation, and Dutch always knew that was bound to happen:

"Well, it was exactly what I thought it would be. They just looked at each other; they had a bit of a pushing contest, and going back, it was the same thing I expected it to be. But does that add some intrigue to it? Maybe. It doesn't lessen it." [54:00 - 54:40]

While Dutch was confident about Logan and Rey having a phenomenal in-ring contest in Saudi Arabia, he just couldn't understand the need for a weigh-in.

Dutch, though, didn't think the booking idea hurt Logan and Rey's feud, as he continued:

"But I think they will have a great match. They put on together and do something, but a weight-in was so far out and left-field. I've never seen a weigh-in; when was the last weigh-in you saw? Useless, but I guess it worked." [54:41 - 55:20]

What did Rey Mysterio do to Logan Paul in their weigh-in segment on SmackDown?

It was pretty odd that WWE chose only Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the weigh-in while ignoring every other match.

Nonetheless, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis oversaw the segment, which saw both competitors stand on the scale. Paul weighed in at 213 while Rey Mysterio's scale stopped at 175 pounds.

It didn't take long for the WWE stars to get into a verbal back-and-forth, with the champion slapping the challenger in the face. That wasn't all; Rey also smacked Logan with a microphone and sent a strong message to the social media personality ahead of their highly-anticipated clash.

