WWE legend is ready to return as Chad Gable's manager 

Several WWE Superstars are enjoying a resurgence under Triple H's regime, and Chad Gable is among those talents. The superstar's heel turn has fans excited about his future and it could get better, as Kurt Angle recently revealed he was willing to join the 38-year-old.

For years, Chad Gable has been compared to Kurt Angle, and there was a time when many believed he would be unveiled as the Olympic gold medalist's son. Jason Jordon was eventually pushed into that spot, and Kurt addressed the kayfabe angle and Chad Gable's recent transformation on his podcast this week.

Gable's inability to win the Intercontinental Championship has broken him completely and led to the rise of a villainous version of the Alpha Academy leader.

When asked if he would be willing to be Chad's heel manager/advocate as well as lead the return of Team Angle, the Hall of Famer responded yes, but only on one condition, as you can view below:

"I think that would be a great idea. If I were going to do it, it has to be worth it to me." [15:58 - 1607]

Kurt Angle on why WWE never considered re-forming Team Angle with Chad Gable and Jason Jordon

Kurt Angle personally didn't feel he would have hindered Gable and Jordan's rise if WWE had made them a faction, and in hindsight, he stated that it would have been a great idea.

Angle recalled that despite the similarities between him and Gable, WWE never thought of pairing them up together, nor did the company consider re-forming Team Angle.

The WWE legend speculated that the promotion might have feared Angle would overshadow Chad Gable and Jason Jordon.

He added:

"Well, you know what? Believe it or not, they never considered it, at least with Chad. I know they made Jason my son, and that was cool. But, for some reason, they never decided to have another Team Angle or me team up with Alpha Academy. I'm not sure why. Maybe they just thought I might overshadow them. I don't know. I don't think I would." [15:28 - 15:57]

Chad Gable has looked phenomenal since his heel turn, and the hope is that the new character will finally take him to the promised land.

While he might be able to do it on his own, it wouldn't hurt for Gable also to have the guidance of one of the greatest of all time, Kurt Angle.

Please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

