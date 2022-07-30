WWE legend recalls helping Shawn Michaels with entrance theme (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recalled composing Shawn Michaels' iconic entrance music.

Jimmy Hart was a member of the rock band The Gentrys before starting his career in pro wrestling. Even after getting into pro wrestling full-time, Hart never forgot his old roots. He composed quite a number of well-known wrestling entrance themes, including the iconic tune of "Sexy Boy," a theme song that captured the essence of The Heartbreak Kid.

Speaking with Bill Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jimmy Hart stated that Sexy Boy is one of his most famous compositions. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he also loved The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers' theme song.

"Well, the one that's got the most airplay is Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" on Spotify. I just saw the other day 10,200,000 plays on Spotify. But one of my favorites was the Rougeau Brothers' [The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers]. Remember [sings theme song] 'We don't like heavy metal, we don't like rock and roll, all we like to listen to is Barry Manilow.' I always like that for some reason," said Jimmy Hart. (from 1:43 to 2:00)

As a singles wrestler, "Sexy Boy" was not Shawn Michaels' initial WWE theme song

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Heartbreak Kid was widely popular among youths during his ascend in 1990s, a part of which could be credited to his catchy theme song.

However, "Sexy Boy" was not his initial entrance music in WWE. Even though HBK only employed his first theme for a very brief period of time, it was clear that it did not reflect the image that Michaels was seeking to project.

This led to Jimmy Hart producing one of the most popular entrance songs of all time. The first incarnation of Mr. WrestleMania’s signature song was sung by his then-manager, Sherri Martel. HBK later replaced Sherri's voice after the duo seperated their ways.

