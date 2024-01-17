WWE legend recalls painful injury he suffered against Andre the Giant (Exclusive)

Andre the Giant was one of WWE's biggest attractions in the 1980s. In an exclusive interview, Jake Roberts recalled how he once tore a pectoral muscle in a match against the Frenchman.

Roberts wrestled The Eighth Wonder of the World at WWE live events in 1988 and 1989. They also fought at WrestleMania 5 in a storyline revolving around Andre's fear of snakes.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Roberts shed light on the injury he suffered while in the ring with the seven-foot-four star:

"Well, he farted on me one time for about 30 seconds. It was pretty brutal, but I survived it. I did have one injury while I was wrestling Andre. I clotheslined him, which was my mistake, and when I did I clotheslined him but he didn't go down, so my shoulder tore, and it tore my pectoral muscle in half, and I went down like a sack of s**t." [2:22 – 2:55]

How Andre the Giant reacted to Jake Roberts' injury

At the time, WWE stars sometimes wrestled a show in the afternoon before traveling to another city at night to compete again.

Jake Roberts said Andre the Giant inadvertently made the injury worse by attempting to lift him back to his feet:

"He reached down with one hand and grabbed that hurt arm and jerked me to my feet, at which time I passed out. So I woke up and Andre's singing to me. 'Hush little baby, it's okay, I'll take care of you.'" [2:56 – 3:15]

Roberts added that he still wrestled another match against Andre the Giant that night despite tearing his pec:

"I was ready to stop the match, man. I was in a lot of pain, but we continued the match. Not only did we continue that match, but that was at two o'clock in the afternoon in Philadelphia, and we had a night show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and I went to the night show. I didn't take a day off. I just kept wrestling with that torn pec muscle." [3:17 – 3:40]

In the same interview, Roberts revealed what happened after a snake bit Andre's shoulder.

