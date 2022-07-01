"I was really, really proud of what we had done" – WWE Legend recalls putting Randy Orton over in a gruesome match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled putting Randy Orton over in a Hardcore Match at Backlash 2004.

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for more than two decades. The Viper has a love-hate relationship with the WWE Universe. In his early years, he wasn't as loving or appreciative as he is today.

When Mick Foley was involved in a storyline with Orton, he wanted to elevate the wrestler and make him a superstar. On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the 57-year-old recalled putting the young Viper over:

“Having a great match and that post-match glow, but to see that it had done exactly what I had hoped it would do and then some, that was the really gratifying part. Within a couple of weeks, Randy was being cheered, and they put his face turn into play which I thought was way too early... To know that match played such a role, and Randy as a 16-time champion who at least a few years ago thought of that match as the best one of his career... I was really, really proud of what we had done in the ring and what we had done to build it.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Foley Is Pod @FoleyIsPod



: WRESTLEMANIA XX & BACKLASH 04 is available NOW! Get it ad-free only on



@RealMickFoley The Hardcore Legend makes his in-ring return for two matches- one that will leave him disappointed, and another that will help to establish a young star. #FoleyIsPod : WRESTLEMANIA XX & BACKLASH 04 is available NOW! Get it ad-free only on AdFreeShows.com The Hardcore Legend makes his in-ring return for two matches- one that will leave him disappointed, and another that will help to establish a young star.#FoleyIsPod: WRESTLEMANIA XX & BACKLASH 04 is available NOW! Get it ad-free only on AdFreeShows.com@RealMickFoley https://t.co/2194kpnxAR

Orton was elevated after his gruesome Hardcore Match with Foley. He became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and feuded with his mentor, Triple H.

Mick Foley on how the match impacted Randy Orton's career

Foley is known to put his body through tables and thumbtacks throughout his career. The 57-year-old always went all out during matches to make them entertaining and memorable for fans.

After he retired, Foley began a storyline with Evolution, which led him to come out of retirement and face Orton for his title in a Hardcore Match. In the same interview, Foley talked about the impact the match had on Orton's career:

"I catch my flight and fly to Toronto where my bags are lost and I have to wait for four hours. Now, I get back and my son Hughie is in the hospital for dehydration. I go to the hospital for three or four hours and spend time with the little fella there. I go back to watch Raw, and Randy Orton might as well be a different human because he is treated that way by the crowd in Calgary that night. It dawned on me what we had done." (H/T: 411Mania)

The match surely impacted Orton's career in a positive way. Fans witnessed the vicious side of The Viper and watched him rise to the top of WWE for years to come.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far