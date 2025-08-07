WWE legend recalls being "scared to death" after hearing Hulk Hogan's private conversation with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about a private conversation between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. This was when Long was working with the company under the McMahon regime.
Hogan recently passed away at the age of 71. The icon's sudden passing shocked fans and wrestlers. Tributes poured in for the legend, with several industry veterans sharing their experiences of how The Hulkster impacted their lives.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled traveling with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan in a limousine. He didn't share the details of the conversation but indicated that Hogan and McMahon were very warm with him. He added that it was their subtle way of honoring him in a close circle and assuring him that he would do well in the business.
"As I was sitting in the limo just waiting on Vince, maybe about 10 or 15 minutes, Hogan comes and steps into the limo. I didn't even know he was even gonna be there. Me and him start talking a little bit there and then the next thing, Vince got in. So, now we're headed to the TV hotel. These guys are talking, I don't even want to remember it, you know what I mean. And I'm scared to death. But I realized for them to let me be in the position like that, that I was in, they were letting me know, just do your job and you'll be okay." [From 6:45 onwards]
WWE has richly honored Hulk Hogan's legacy with ten-bell salutes on both SmackDown and RAW. The company also celebrated the legendary wrestler's life through video packages aired during the shows.
