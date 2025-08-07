WWE legend recalls being "scared to death" after hearing Hulk Hogan's private conversation with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about a private conversation between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. This was when Long was working with the company under the McMahon regime.

Ad

Hogan recently passed away at the age of 71. The icon's sudden passing shocked fans and wrestlers. Tributes poured in for the legend, with several industry veterans sharing their experiences of how The Hulkster impacted their lives.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled traveling with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan in a limousine. He didn't share the details of the conversation but indicated that Hogan and McMahon were very warm with him. He added that it was their subtle way of honoring him in a close circle and assuring him that he would do well in the business.

Ad

Trending

"As I was sitting in the limo just waiting on Vince, maybe about 10 or 15 minutes, Hogan comes and steps into the limo. I didn't even know he was even gonna be there. Me and him start talking a little bit there and then the next thing, Vince got in. So, now we're headed to the TV hotel. These guys are talking, I don't even want to remember it, you know what I mean. And I'm scared to death. But I realized for them to let me be in the position like that, that I was in, they were letting me know, just do your job and you'll be okay." [From 6:45 onwards]

Ad

Ad

WWE has richly honored Hulk Hogan's legacy with ten-bell salutes on both SmackDown and RAW. The company also celebrated the legendary wrestler's life through video packages aired during the shows.

While using the quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!