"We all thought he was crazy"- WWE Legend reflects on Vince McMahon's bold decision

Kane was full of praise for Vince McMahon, crediting the WWE Chairman for being a step ahead of others.

Mr. McMahon has been a part of the wrestling business since 1970 and currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the global juggernaut. While his creative booking has faced its share of detractors, no one can question his business acumen.

Speaking about his former boss on Honest Offense with Eric Cervone, Kane detailed how Vince is always on the cutting edge of technology:

"We had a huge presence on the internet in 1995, before anyone really knew what the internet was. We were doing chat rooms. Then, you look at the app that came out, which was kind of not great, but he recognized before a lot of people did that folks were migrating away from their TV and to their computer and now they are migrating to a handheld device."

Kane also reflected on Vince's decision to move pay-per-views to monthly subscriptions, stating that everyone was initially skeptical of the move:

"When the app came out, we were like, 'we're behind the curve.' The reason for that was, they were thinking about WWE Network, which originally was going to be a cable network, and then he decided 'we're going put it online,' we all thought he was crazy for that because pay-per-view made up half the companies revenue. I remember, the stock sunk, 'Vince McMahon is an idiot,' people were talking about suing. Now, the company is making more money than ever. " (h/t-fightful)

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



Vince McMahon bought WWF from his father, Vince Sr and his business partners, including Gorilla Monsoon, for around $1m



Vince in 1991: “Had my dad known at the time I bought him out what my plans were, he would never have sold his stock to me" #OnThisDayinWWE 40 years ago:Vince McMahon bought WWF from his father, Vince Sr and his business partners, including Gorilla Monsoon, for around $1mVince in 1991: “Had my dad known at the time I bought him out what my plans were, he would never have sold his stock to me" #OnThisDayinWWE 40 years ago:Vince McMahon bought WWF from his father, Vince Sr and his business partners, including Gorilla Monsoon, for around $1mVince in 1991: “Had my dad known at the time I bought him out what my plans were, he would never have sold his stock to me" https://t.co/hnMcGUxJMy

Kane continued to talk about the brilliance of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to state that Mr. McMahon's true brilliance lies in figuring out what people want:

"That's his true brilliance. He can figure out where entertainment, technology, and delivery is going and he ends up getting there first. It's like he has a weird ESP about it."

Kane was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 20 years and is known for his loyalty to the company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

