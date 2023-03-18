WWE legend refuses to believe that Rhea Ripley is 5’7”

Rhea Ripley's billed height for her WrestleMania 39 match received an interesting response from WWE legend Lance Storm.

The Nightmare is all set to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at The Show of Shows this year.

WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter handle recently shared a "Tale of the Tape" graphic for the match. Rhea Ripley's billed height is 5’7” in the graphic.

The tweet caught the attention of WWE legend Lance Storm, who didn't seem convinced by Rhea Ripley's height and believes that she's taller. He shared a throwback picture with The Eradicator and said that he doesn't buy her being 5’7”.

As can be seen in the photo, Ripley is almost as tall as Storm, who claims that he is 5’11.50”.

Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Lance Storm's tweet about Rhea Ripley?

Storm's tweet received a bunch of responses from WWE fans, with many of them speculating about her height as well.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Trash Boy Begins @Ozzilla22 @LanceStorm Rhea is significantly shorter than what people think, it's just because of how she carries herself. @LanceStorm Rhea is significantly shorter than what people think, it's just because of how she carries herself.

The Nightmare has previously opened up about her billed height. Here's what she said about the same while talking to Fightful last year:

"I think I just look tall on TV because I present myself as tall. Like, right now I know I’m slouched and I’m just chill. But when I’m on TV, I’m confident. I’ll stand up tall. So I think I was 5’7 when I moved here. I think now I’m like 5’8 and a half. I’m honestly not that tall." [H/T Fightful]

It would be interesting to see what Ripley has to say in response to Lance Storm's tweet about her height. At present, she is fully focused on her goal of dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley's previous WrestleMania encounter with The Queen ended in defeat three years ago. Charlotte defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Ripley would love to exact revenge for that loss and register a huge win over Flair at this year's WrestleMania.

What do you think about Storm's comment? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes