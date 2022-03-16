"I’m good"- WWE legend refuses to fight Brock Lesnar again after pinning him twice

An ex-WWE star isn't interested in fighting Brock Lesnar again, as per his latest tweet.

Lesnar is one of the scariest WWE Superstars in history. His mere presence is enough to send shivers down his opponents' spines. Not many men would be open to stepping into the ring with The Beast Incarnate.

Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm is one such guy. A fan recently asked him to fight Brock Lesnar again. For those unaware, Storm had three back-to-back matches against Lesnar in January 2002. He pinned Lesnar in two of those bouts. The former Intercontinental Champion flat-out refused, in his response to the fan.

Brock Lesnar has always had an intimidating on-screen presence

The Beast Incarnate is a former UFC Champion and is one of the most dominant athletes to ever wrestle in a WWE ring. He has beaten the very best in the business and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. Lesnar honed his skills in Ohio Valley Wrestling before he was called up to the main roster in 2002.

During that time, he fought a bunch of interesting names and lost several matches as well. Lesnar was miles away from becoming a megastar at the time, and lost to the likes of Rico, Billy Gunn, and Hugh Morrus.

Around that period, Vince McMahon saw Brock Lesnar for the first time. As per Jim Ross, this is how McMahon reacted:

"After Vince met him, he said, 'My god, he's a viking.' I said to Vince, 'I was thinking more like a Hereford bull.' Then Vince started quizzing me about cattle: 'What's a Hereford bull?' Never mind. Vince was amazed at the athletic specimen that Brock Lesnar was and is," said Ross. [H/T ESPN]

It has been 20 years since Lesnar's WWE debut. He currently holds the WWE title and is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 38 with arch-rival Roman Reigns. Reigns is one of the few stars who have defeated Lesnar in the past, and he would like to put him down at The Show of Shows as well.

