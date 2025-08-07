WWE legend regrets not being able to work with Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the star's legacy and how he never got the opportunity to do something with the legend.
Several tributes poured in for the Hulkster after his passing. Wrestlers, fans, and even mainstream celebrities paid homage to the legendary wrestler. WWE also honored the Hall of Famer with ten-bell salutes on RAW and SmackDown.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy mentioned that he never directly worked with Hulk Hogan in the ring. The veteran manager noted that their careers often overlapped in different companies, but the two were never together on TV during a segment or in the ring.
"You know, that's one thing I really regret. I never got a chance to have a segment with him. I never did nothing with him in the ring. Never had a chance to work with him through my whole entire career," Teddy said. [From 5:48 onwards]
Despite the controversies in his life, Hulk Hogan's contribution to the wrestling business cannot be overlooked. The man almost single-handedly made WWE a household name in the 80s. He was the driving force behind the success of WrestleMania and helped WWE become a sports entertainment juggernaut.
