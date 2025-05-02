WWE legend regrets not facing CM Punk before retiring

CM Punk has lived up to the "Best in the World" moniker in his career. The Second City Saint is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history and a major star on the current roster. WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared that he regrets not being able to face him during their feud back in 2011.
CM Punk created history this year after main eventing his first WrestleMania in Las Vegas against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he regrets not being able to face CM Punk during his career. The two engaged in a short-lived feud in 2011 but never faced each other in a match.
“I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that, You know what, though, I’ve been blessed, man, I went out for 8 or 9 years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don’t have too many regrets,” said Nash. [1:46:03-1:46:28]
It would've been interesting to see the Best in the World go head-to-head with Kevin Nash. However, Nash had a great career regardless and is considered one of the best to ever step in the ring.
Check out the full episode here:
CM Punk to appear in a major upcoming non-WWE show
CM Punk has been a part of multiple movies and TV shows during his career. It has become quite common for WWE Superstars to get cast in movies and shows, with Liv Morgan recently being announced for a Hollywood movie.
The Second City Saint is set to appear in SYFY's new horror series 'Revival'. The trailer for the show was revealed recently, where fans can easily spot Punk.
Fans are excited to see Punk in his new acting project. It'll be great to see the Best in the World on the silver screen in a non-WWE capacity.