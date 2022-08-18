"What do you do when the cheering stops?" - WWE legend remembers Scott Hall's powerful words (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg in WWE, believes Scott Hall perfectly summed up how wrestlers struggle to deal with life outside the ring.

In 2011, Hall’s difficulties with alcohol and substance abuse were highlighted in an ESPN documentary. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer admitted he did not know how to live a regular life without hearing fans chanting his name every week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James explained why some veteran wrestlers struggle to let go of the business.

“I don’t know, it’s like that addiction. God speed to Scott Hall, God rest his soul, but I remember him on that ESPN thing saying, ‘What do you do when the cheering stops?’ That was so deep to me. I think the answer is life goes on, the show must go on, and this time the show is my life.” [5:10-5:31]

Brian James had no problem with his WWE retirement

In 2014, the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion stopped wrestling full-time after realizing he could no longer match the level of his opponents.

While some legendary superstars return to the ring beyond their prime years, the D-Generation X member is happy to never wrestle again.

“I don’t know if it’s ego [wrestlers returning],” James continued. “I love going back out there and getting a pop, but it’s not that important to me. I’d rather not. I don’t know what the difference is [between wrestlers returning and others staying retired]. I don’t wanna call those people a mark because some of them may have a business strategy and go, ‘I’m gonna go back, I’m gonna make this, I’m gonna do that.’” [5:36-5:56]

James’ final WWE match took place at the 2015 Royal Rumble. He teamed up with Billy Gunn in a losing effort against The Ascension.

