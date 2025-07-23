WWE legend returns after 258 days ahead of last match ever

A WWE legend made his return tonight. He returned to the company after a 258-day absence.Bully Ray made a name for himself in ECW along with D-Von Dudley. When they arrived in WWE, they went on to be involved in some of the most iconic tag team matches in the company's history against the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian. Bully has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion in recent years. His last appearance for the company was on November 6, 2024, episode of NXT, where he teamed with Trick Williams to face the team of Ethan Page and Ridge Holland.Tonight on NXT, Bully Ray showed up and confronted No Quarter Catch Crew. He told them that he would speak to Ava, and if she was cool with it, Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights could compete in one more match. If Tavion wins, he is free from NQCC; however, if Charlie wins, Tavion remains in the group. Bully also appeared at Slammiversary to challenge them to one last tag team match between them and Team 3D.It will be interesting to see if Tavion Heights will be able to gain his freedom from NQCC.