  • WWE legend returns after 258 days ahead of last match ever

WWE legend returns after 258 days ahead of last match ever

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:13 GMT
A WWE legend made his return tonight. He returned to the company after a 258-day absence.

Bully Ray made a name for himself in ECW along with D-Von Dudley. When they arrived in WWE, they went on to be involved in some of the most iconic tag team matches in the company's history against the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian. Bully has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion in recent years. His last appearance for the company was on November 6, 2024, episode of NXT, where he teamed with Trick Williams to face the team of Ethan Page and Ridge Holland.

Tonight on NXT, Bully Ray showed up and confronted No Quarter Catch Crew. He told them that he would speak to Ava, and if she was cool with it, Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights could compete in one more match. If Tavion wins, he is free from NQCC; however, if Charlie wins, Tavion remains in the group. Bully also appeared at Slammiversary to challenge them to one last tag team match between them and Team 3D.

It will be interesting to see if Tavion Heights will be able to gain his freedom from NQCC.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

