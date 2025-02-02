WWE legend returns at #30 spot for first match in over 3 years at Royal Rumble 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:52 GMT
A massive return (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A massive return took place at Royal Rumble (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

A WWE legend made a huge return for her first match in over three years at Royal Rumble 2025. She lasted all the way up until the final four before being eliminated from the contest.

The Women's Royal Rumble match was a big one, which saw the returning Charlotte Flair emerge victorious. She last eliminated Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez to become the first-ever two-time Women's Rumble winner. Nikki Bella was the final entrant in the high-stakes match, entering at the coveted #30 spot and making it to the final four.

Naturally, Nikki Bella got a huge pop after returning for her first match since January 29, 2022. Fans were thrilled to see Nikki back at the Rumble. The legend's return was fully expected as she appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere episode in the crowd and even on the red carpet before the show.

Tonight marked Nikki's official entry back into WWE in some capacity, as she and Brie Bella had seemingly fallen out with the company in the past. This was a sign that the two parties had reconciled.

It was Nia Jax who eventually eliminated Nikki Bella, giving The Irresistible Force a total of eight eliminations in the match.

Edited by Pratik Singh
