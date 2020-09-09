WWE legend reveals why Cedric Alexander joining Hurt Business was a great decision

WWE legend Animal opened up about Cedric Alexander joining Hurt Business on Sportskeeda's weekly RAW review show - Legion of RAW. While discussing Cedric Alexander's heel turn on RAW, Animal said that it was a great decision. He said he loved the match and the swerve and while he had previously had reservations about Cedric Alexander in this role, he said the former Cruiserweight Champion did a great job here:

I loved that match tonight. I liked the swerve, I liked the turn, I thought it was great. With a guy that's kind of like, 'is it going to work with him or not' you know, we didn't know but now when I saw it happen tonight and the way he played it was good.

Animal on why joining Hurt Business will be good for Cedric Alexander

Animal also said that joining Hurt Business is a great decision for Cedric Alexander as it gives him the chanced to learn from three very experienced WWE Superstars in MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin:

I thought it was a good turn and what good guys to learn from - Bobby and MVP - you know what I mean? And even Shelton too because Shelton's kind of a clean cut guy too. People have a real hard time hating Shelton. I think they hate Shelto because of Bobby and MVP. Shelton's getting heat of his own now. I liked the segment earlier where they grabbed the security guy by the face back there, backstage, and saying 'What you saying about Shelton?'. Shelton's just standing there, didn't do anything. Bobby's got him by the neck.

Animal also spoke about Hurt Business wearing suits backstage, saying that he loved it and it made them look like a million bucks and professional:

I like the fact that MVP's got them wearing suits now, backstage. They look professional, they look really good and then they go and put the tights on. I like the black and gold. They should not change their colours at all.

Hurt Business look stronger than ever with Cedric Alexander added to their ranks. It will be interesting to see what happens on RAW next Monday to see where the storyline goes from here.

