WWE legend reveals Cody Rhodes as his dream opponent; feels he has an advantage over 39-year-old star

Cody Rhodes has cemented his position as a top star with his magnificent run as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare has now become the dream opponent for numerous stars in the industry, including former World Champion JBL.

Cody Rhodes' recent story with Kevin Owens has been a major attraction for the company. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare's potential WrestleMania 41 program has also been making headlines around the world.

On a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL named his dream opponents. Among them, the legend mentioned Cody Rhodes, saying that he was the face of the company. Bradshaw added that since he was bigger than Rhodes, he would have a size advantage in a potential match.

“Cody Rhodes, no doubt about it, he’s the guy. He’s the face of the company. But also, the size difference—I worked really well with guys that I had a size advantage over (…) But Cody Rhodes, I mean, that would be so fun. I think so much of Cody. I’ve loved Cody since the JBL and Cole Show, and I think it’d be a lot of fun to work with him." [3:31 onwards]

Rhodes is set to face Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2025.

JBL is set to return to WWE

Former World Champion JBL is set to make a massive return to the Stamford-based company on Monday. The legend is confirmed to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of RAW.

While it is still unknown what role Bradshaw will play in Monday's show, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Only time will tell what JBL has planned for his return to the company.

