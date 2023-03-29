WWE legend reveals they "got in so much trouble" for dangerous moment involving Mick Foley that even shook Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Brian James recently spoke about the infamous dumpster spot that had the entire WWE roster turn on the New Age Outlaws.

On the February 2, 1998 episode of RAW, Mick Foley as Cactus Jack took on Terry Funk (aka Chainsaw Charlie) in a Hardcore match. During the encounter, Foley put Charlie in a dumpster and dived in for a high spot. The worst was yet to come as The New Age Outlaws then trapped Foley and Funk inside the dumpster and hurled it off the stage with the two stars inside.

In a recent tweet, the former WWE star recalled how they got into a lot of trouble after executing the spot. In fact, several WWE officials and superstars rushed to the stage to check on Foley and Funk.

"We got in so much trouble," James wrote.

During the incident, Brian James even tried to explain to McMahon that the spot did not turn out as planned and that they "did not mean to hurt anybody." However, the former CEO was irate with the duo and was having none of it.

Road Dogg mentioned that several WWE Superstars got physical after the spot

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Road Dogg mentioned that when they got to the back, several stars surrounded him and Billy Gunn.

The former tag team champion detailed that after the incident, several stars backstage felt that they had done it on purpose with vicious intent. He stated that some wrestlers started throwing punches and James caught a stiff one from JBL that laid him out.

"What I remember about that the most is everybody coming out afterward and kind of surrounding us and acting, and I'm talking about the talent and stuff, acting like we did something really bad. It got to the point where people started swinging on us, like over people's heads and Bradshaw, like, reached over and knocked the c**p out of me."

However, Funk and Foley were fine after the incident and this angle sowed the seeds for a tag team match between the two teams at WrestleMania 14. In that match, Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie defeated The New Age Outlaws in a Dumpster match to become the new tag team champions.

