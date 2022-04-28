WWE legend reveals why he "hated" Asuka's big return on RAW

Asuka made a huge return on RAW earlier this week, but the incidents that transpired did not impress WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Asuka made her first appearance on the red brand in over a year. She confronted Becky Lynch, who also returned to the show for the time since losing her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Asuka's brief interaction with Big Time Becks included a spot where she flicked Lynch's nose.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, Bully Ray said that he hated the booking and felt that the entire segment did not do justice to the massive return on RAW. Ray was quoted as saying:

"I will give you an example of how much I hated the flicking of the nose. First of all, it got no reaction. They had no reaction; people didn't even realize what was happening. Whenever I see two men in the ring and they are within enough distance to touch each other, if you are close enough to touch me, I am close enough to hit you. Roll my hand up in a fist and punch you in the mouth. I hate it when guys push each other."

Bully Ray recalled how he had done the same in the past, but it came from a place where he portrayed a bully on WWE Television as compared to Asuka being a babyface on the show. He continued:

"Why did you flick her nose? Just give her a back kick. I don't know what that did; I don't know why it was a good idea. I don't know who thought of it. I am trying to put myself in that moment like somebody would have said, 'Hey, how about Asuka flicks Becky in the nose?' I would've just sat there and gone, 'What, why, what are we getting out of this?' First of all, it's small. Nobody in the arena saw it. They are not playing to the people in the arena, and they are playing to the 2 million people watching at home. But I can guarantee you that 2 million people watching back at home didn't go like, 'Oh my god, Asuka just flicked Becky in the nose.' To me, everything about the segment was flat." (21:11-23:15)

Asuka's history with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Βƌβƌβơ⊔⟟ℓℓ⋲ @WulfMunkey #Asuka Can't stop replaying this clip when Asuka made her comeback on WWE Raw tonite. That pop for her was INCREDIBLE!! I can't wait for this new rivalry between her & Becky Lynch. #WWERaw Can't stop replaying this clip when Asuka made her comeback on WWE Raw tonite. That pop for her was INCREDIBLE!! I can't wait for this new rivalry between her & Becky Lynch. #WWERaw #Asuka https://t.co/j0izVugtPw

In 2020, Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank match. She was handed the title on the RAW that followed, as Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the show.

This led to Asuka's lengthy title reign on WWE RAW, which ended in 2021. She was then forced to take a hiatus from in-ring action due to injury, and fans were excited for the top superstar to return to WWE television after 9 months.

Asuka's arrival is bound to spice things up on WWE RAW as she is expected to engage in a brutal feud with Big Time Becks before turning her attention towards the title.

